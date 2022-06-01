Fight against child hunger a daily reality amid rising food prices – expert

According to Stats SA, in 2020, 10% of children lived in households that reported child hunger. Twenty-two percent of these children were from KwaZulu-Natal and 19% from Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - Amid a rise in food, fuel and electricity prices, along with the high unemployment rate, it is often children who bear the brunt.

Thousands of children are going to bed hungry in South Africa.

According to Stats SA, in 2020, 10% of children lived in households that reported child hunger. Twenty-two percent of these children were from KwaZulu-Natal and 19% from Gauteng.

Samantha Williams, who is the feeding coordinator at HJ Kronenberg Primary School in Cape Town, said that the fight against child hunger was a daily reality.

“We have noted an improvement in pupil academic results. Pupil absenteeism has also decreased,” she said.