Estranged wife of Tazne van Wyk's accused killer testifies to aiding his arrest

The witness has testified she was visited by police officers looking for information about the accused after 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk disappeared.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has heard how the second wife of the man accused of murdering 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk helped police arrest him.

The child was last seen alive walking to a tuck shop near her Connaught Estate home in February 2020 and more than a week later police arrested her alleged killer in Cradock in the Eastern Cape.

The witness contacted the accused and fabricated a story, telling him she had stolen money and people were looking for her.

She also told the alleged killer she was scared and wanted to be with him.

The woman had pretended to be travelling from Cape Town by taxi but, in fact, she had travelled with police to a hotel in Cradock where the accused agreed to meet her.

Shortly after the accused arrived his estranged wife alerted police who swooped on the man and immediately took him into custody.

She then instructed a detective to lock her up in the back of a police van to keep up the pretense that she was also being sought by police in connection with stolen money.

The accused, who is not being named to protect some of his alleged victims, then led police to Tazne's body in a storm water pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester.