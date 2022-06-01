Ekurhuleni ANC regional delegates await deliberation over 19 quarantined votes

Violence broke out at the weekend as disgruntled members claimed they were being blocked from participating in the internal contest.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Ekurhuleni delegates are still waiting on the party’s national office as it deliberates over 19 quarantined votes from its regional conference.

Violence broke out at the weekend as disgruntled members claimed they were being blocked from participating in the internal contest.

The ANC set aside their ballots, pending an outcome of a fresh verification of the affected branches.

Mzwandile Masina, who was running for a third term as regional chair is currently leading the votes by 163 to his opponent Doctor Xhakaza’s 151 votes.

Anxious ANC Ekurhuleni members have to continue waiting on their mother body, the party’s Luthuli House headquarters to give clarity on who will be its regional chair.

While preliminary votes put Masina in pole position, a proxy war is currently at play over whether or not 19 votes from five branches should be included in the tally.

Their votes were quarantined subject to an assessment from the ANC to declare whether or not those branches were correctly disqualified or mistakenly left out of the registration process.

Demonstrations at the start of the weekend conference resulted in delegates being allowed into the venue.

And while Masina’s supporters remain confident that the 19 will be rejected or not sway the results against him, his opponents have argued that five votes from one branch must be completely ignored as it failed to rerun its general meetings as instructed by the party.

They believe the 14 others will change the current outcome, with Xhakaza becoming the narrow winner.

Officials at Luthuli House have set up a team, which includes acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile to assess the violence and impasse over the 19 votes.