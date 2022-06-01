EC has worst unemployment rate in SA - QLFS

On Tuesday, Stats SA released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey that recorded an official unemployment rate of 34.5% – a slight decline of 0.8 percentage points.

JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal are leading the country’s unemployment rates, according to the newly released Quarterly Labour Force Survey.

More than half of the provinces’ labour force is without jobs in the expanded definition.

The Eastern Cape had the country’s worst unemployment rate at 52.6% in the first quarter.

This is followed by two other provinces considered “poor” in South Africa, Mpumalanga and Limpopo at 51.6% and 50.9%, respectively.

Despite being rich with minerals and contributing to the overall mining jobs performance, which grew by 36,000 jobs, the unemployment crisis in the two provinces continues unabated.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke explains which sectors saw major job losses.

"The biggest losses were in private households - 186,000 jobs, 72,000 jobs lost in finance as well as 60,000 jobs lost in construction. Construction has been depressed for quite some time," he said.

The lowest unemployment rate as per the expanded definition of unemployment was recorded in the Western Cape followed by the Free State at 40.5%.