Dramatic moment for WC motorists as light aircraft crashes on R44

A light aircraft passenger has sustained serious injuries after the aeroplane they were in plunged to the ground.

Another man escaped the incident with minor injuries.

The accident happened on the R44 that connects Stellenbosch and Somerset West.

ER24’s Western Cape Fire and Metro Rescue rushed to the scene.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring said no fatalities had been recorded.