Defence in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to focus on footballer's time of death

Advocate Malesela Teffo has told the Pretoria High Court that it plans to prove that Meyiwa was already dead by the time he was taken to hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa matter murder trial is expected to wrap his cross-examination of Sergeant Thabo Mosia on Wednesday morning and thereafter legal representative for accused number five, Sifisokuhle Ntuli, will start her own questioning.

Five men accused of the soccer star’s murder are being tried in the Pretoria High Court.

Meyiwa was shot dead at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus in 2014.

Forensic detective Thabo Mosia has been on the witness stand for cross-examination.

Advocate Malesela Teffo has repeatedly claimed that Meyiwa died at the home of Khumalo and not in hospital as believed.

He is adamant to prove this statement as fact: “He was taken to the hospital under the pretense that they were trying to save his life while in actual fact, there was no life.”

He has accused the six people who were in the house with Meyiwa of trying to conceal his death.