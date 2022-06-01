Defence in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial insists 5 accused being used as scapegoats

Five men are standing trial for the 2014 murder of Meyiwa at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence counsel in the Senzo Meyiwa trial insists that his clients are being used as scapegoats to protect the soccer stars' real murderers.

Five men are standing trial for the 2014 murder of Meyiwa at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

The State believes that the men who are in the dock carried out a robbery and then shot Meyiwa.

However, the defence doesn't believe this.

Lawyer for the first four accused, Advocate Malesela Teffo, has relied heavily on the docket of a second investigation into Meyiwa’s murder.

According to that docket, the people who were in the house with Meyiwa, including Khumalo, should be charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

He said that his clients were the casualties in a coverup.

Teffo has accused Khumalo and the others who were in the house of hatching a plan to lie about a robbery in order to cover up for whoever killed Meyiwa among them.