Bolt investigating driver's alleged abduction attempt of 2 CT women

CAPE TOWN - E-hailing service Bolt is looking into an alleged attempted abduction involving two women in the Cape Town community of Elsies River.

Milleston Sass claims that she and her friend were forced to jump out of a moving vehicle while travelling from Bishop Lavis to Elsies River last week because she feared that they were being kidnapped.

Both women sustained injuries.

In a response to an inquiry by Eyewitness News, Bolt said that it had not received any reports through the Bolt app or by email about two women who jumped from a moving vehicle in Elsies River.

The e-hailing service said that it had, however, as a precautionary measure, suspended the driver implicated in the incident pending further investigation.

Bolt said that its safety team had arranged to call one of the women on Tuesday, adding that the ride was hailed by a friend and not either of the women involved.

It's gone on to condemn any form of violence and said that it took accusations of threats against passengers very seriously.

However, Bolt said that when individuals raised issues via third parties, it made it extremely difficult for the company to get the facts quickly.

It has therefore urged anyone who falls victim to a crime while using the platform to report the matter to police so that Bolt can support the investigating officer with data, including driver, passenger and trip details.