Batohi: It’s a travesty of justice that apartheid victims haven't seen justice

CAPE TOWN - National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said that it was a “travesty of justice” that apartheid victims and their families had not received justice.

The head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that lack of accountability for those behind the atrocities continued to undermine the rule of law in South Africa.

Batohi was briefing the justice portfolio committee on Wednesday morning on progress in processing Truth and Reconciliation Commission prosecutions.

“It’s an absolute travesty of justice that victims of these atrocities committed during apartheid era are still waiting for justice either in form of prosecution or inquest that has been opened,” Batohi said.

She said that the NPA had also been hampered from doing its work.

“We know there’s been public information around this regarding the lack of action on the part of politicians. The NPA was in fact hampered from doing its work in many ways,” she said.