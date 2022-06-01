ANC Ekurhuleni’s Masina expected to learn outcome of elective conference soon

Ekurhuleni’s Mzwandile Masina will find out on Wednesday whether he will be chair of the region for a third time running.

Eyewitness News understands a committee set up in the ANC to review issues that arose at the party’s regional conference over the weekend has completed its task.

Nineteen votes were quarantined following claims from their branches that they were erroneously quarantined.

Ballots set aside are only considered if they can have a material impact on the outcomes of the internal contests.

Masina beat out his opponent Doctor Xhakaza by 163 to 151 votes, leaving only a 12-ballot difference between the pair.

A committee from the national office has deliberated over the quarantined votes.

This as one group insists Masina and his supporters must lose at least five of the 19 votes as they come from a branch which failed to re-run its meetings.

While those in Masina’s corner were arguing that all 19 votes should be disregarded as their delegates belong to branches that failed the ANC’s verification processes.

While there’s been no set time members of the party and the media are waiting to hear from the ANC that has indicated a decision would be communicated to the affected parties soon.