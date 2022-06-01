Amampondo Nation mourns the death of King Zanozuko Sigcau

The royal family confirmed his passing on Tuesday, saying it followed a short illness.

JOHANNESBURG - The Amampondo Nation in the Eastern Cape is mourning the death of King Zanozuko Sigcau, saying this comes at a time when the nation is on a path of unity.

King Zanozuko took over in 2011 from his uncle, the late king Mpondo-Mbini Thandi-Zulu Sigcau.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in for the late king.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape said Zanozuko brought strong relations between traditional and political leadership.

DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga said, “The future generation of kings, kingdoms, started to understand that they have to play a more neutral role and treat us the same. And I think king Zanozuko was one amongst those kings with an understanding that kings do not have to support particular political parties.”

Bhanga said the late king was progressive.

“The other key thing is they have played a key role in moving the house of traditional leaders in the Eastern Cape to a progressive path, including King Zanozuko, in saying kings are not supposed to take sides.”