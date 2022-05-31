With huge fuel price hike looming, South Africans waiting for govt move on levy

There have been mounting calls for the fuel levy to be scrapped as South Africans battle to make ends meet.

JOHANNESBURG - Government is still looking at its options as the country faces a petrol price crisis with an increase of around R3.80 a litre taking the price to about R25 a litre.

The fuel levy was decreased by R1.50 two months ago, but this was only for a limited period.

But chief economist at Stanlib, Kevin Lings, said that it was not as simple as that as government can't just lose that revenue.

"The fuel levy collects about R90 billion a year for government. So, where does government get that R90 billion from?" Lings explained.

But he said that government needed to do something to help South Africans: “Under current circumstances, it would be wise to try and ease the pressure consumers are under right now,” he said.

With high fuel prices, comes higher inflation and then higher interest rates. South Africans are waiting to see how government will handle what many are calling the fuel price crisis.

KNOCK-ON EFFECTS

There are concerns that the fuel price increase will have devastating secondary effects.

Economists agree that if fuel prices continue to increase drastically, then so will inflation, which will be followed by rate increases.

Lings said that this could have serious knock-on effects as unions and workers will see them demand double-digit wage increases.

"I suspect that as we go over the next couple of weeks or months, you are going to see more demands for salaries in double digits. Under current circumstances, that's difficult for many companies to afford and so what they'll do if they are forced to give higher wage increases, they'll start to look to cut costs elsewhere."

With the war in Ukraine and other pressures keeping oil prices high, government will need to look for long-term solutions.