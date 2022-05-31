Treasury considers public comment on draft preferential procurement regulations

This follows Monday’s dismissal of the finance minister's application to have the constitutional court provide clarity on what it said was a confusing judgment issued in February.

JOHANNESBURG - Treasury said that it was currently considering public comments on the draft preferential procurement regulations, which were published in March and will prepare the final regulations per the Constitution.

This follows Monday’s dismissal of the finance minister's application to have the Constitutional Court provide clarity on what it said was a confusing judgment issued in February.

The apex court upheld the ruling of the Supreme Court of Appeal, which found that the 2017 preferential procurement regulations were unlawful and invalid following an initial application by AfriBusiness.

The regulations deal with the procurement of goods and services.

In a response to the judgment, Treasury said organs of state should ensure that procurement policies are in line with the Constitutional Court’s February judgment by the same month next year.

The judgment handed down in February and reinforced on Monday found in favour of the Supreme Court of Appeal’s 2020 judgment that the minister had exceeded his powers by issuing the 2017 regulations under the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act.

Among other prescripts, the act directs organs of state to come up with their own preferential procurement policies.

However, this was not the basis for the minister’s reasons for launching the application at the Constitutional Court.

Instead, Treasury wanted clarity on the suspension period of the order, which was affirmed to be 12 months as per the majority decision of the apex court in February.

Monday’s majority judgment found that the confusion over the order by the minister could only mean that he and interest groups involved in the matter interpreted the order without due regard to the law.