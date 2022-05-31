‘Take accountability’ - UKZN EFF calls on police to act fast against GBV

The student organisation has held a night vigil at the UKZN Howard College on Monday raising awareness against GBV.

DURBAN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Student Command at the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday said that police incompetency was a contributing factor to the amount of gender-based violence (GBV) cases in the country.



Their gathering follows the murders of a number of women around the country.

[WATCH] Some @UKZN students have gathered to hold a night vigil, praying against Gender-based violence (GBV), this comes after the recent cases reported in the country including that of #HillaryGardee and #Namhlamtwa. -@ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/EqG6lXQoqY Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) May 30, 2022

Nkosinaye Zulu is one the male students who attended Monday's night vigil raising awareness about GBV.

He said that he was concerned about how cases were handled.

He alleges that police are incompetent.

A student echoed Zulu’s sentiments and said that police needed to act fast to stop GBV.

“The police need to take accountability, the police need to take gender-based violence seriously,” the student said.

The students say that the situation needed to change immediately.