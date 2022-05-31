'Skorokoro' Sapo asks Parly for more time, funding to implement turnaround plan

Post office management said once it gets the support for its “post office of tomorrow" strategy, it will never beg for a cent from government again.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Post Office (Sapo) has pleaded for more time and more funding to implement its turnaround strategy for the ailing body.

Post office management briefed the National Assembly’s communications committee on the implementation of its turnaround strategy on Tuesday.

The South African Post Office said that it had recorded a loss of R2.3 billion for the 2020/21 financial year which showed an increase of R469 million compared to the previous year.

Acting deputy chairperson of the post office board, Sipho Majombozi, told the committee that the SOE was still in ICU and needed the financial support.

“We are still in the doldrums and therefore the analogy of a ‘skorokoro’ still holds, of being in the ICU and requesting the intervention of funding and resourcing,” Majombozi said.

Acting CEO Nomkhitha Mona said that it was not going to be possible to turn around the company immediately and they would need resources.

“The environment has changed and therefore we need an organisation that moves with the time. Now I think what we need are two things: we need time, and we need some funding,” Mona said.