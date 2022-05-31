Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Spotlight to fall on crime scene contamination claims

The Pretoria High Court will once again unpack allegations of contamination of the scene of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder on Tuesday.

The second leg of the trial into the Bafana Bafana captain’s murder got off to a slow start on Monday.

This was because of a dispute on whether Netflix production company Ten10 Films should be allowed to film proceedings.

Five men are standing trial for the 2014 murder of Meyiwa at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

Lawyers for the first four accused and the State tried to get the court to bar Ten10 Films from filming proceedings, arguing that their broadcast of the popular five-part docuseries had also done much harm to the case.

But Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela could not grant this request, especially in the absence of a formal application.

"In order to order anybody out, like it has happened before, I have to have this. I don't have this as a fact," the judge said.

The State’s first witness, Sergeant Thabo Mosia, was subject to a brief cross-examination on Monday before proceedings were adjourned.

As the first forensic police officer to attend to the scene of Meyiwa’s murder, he was questioned on whether he suspected contamination of the scene, a question he has repeatedly answered "no" to.

But defence lawyer, Malesela Teffo, has presented a new statement to him that he will be questioned on Tuesday.