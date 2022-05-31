SA bowler Mondli Khumalo hospitalised in UK after savage assault: reports

Khumalo was in the UK for his first overseas stint as a professional for the North Petherton Cricket Club.

JOHANNESBURG - According to ESPNcricinfo, Mondli Khumalo, a former South African under-19 bowler, is in an induced coma after allegedly being severely assaulted outside a pub in Bridgwater on Saturday.

ESPNcricinfo reported that he was celebrating a victory with the team when the incident took place and was unconscious at the scene.

He has received emergency medical treatment at Southmead Hospital and has undergone two surgeries so far.

His medical bills while in hospital have been covered but it is unknown what his long-term prognosis will be and what further treatment will be necessary.

North Petherton have setup a crowdfunder page to help with any future medical expenses.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.