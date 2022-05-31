Premier Makhura highlights efforts to curb corruption in Gauteng government

This included working with the Special Investigative Unit which had so far investigated 15 cases in Gauteng over the past five years.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has highlighted the measures and partnership efforts in place to curb corruption within provincial government.

This included working with the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) which had so far investigated 15 cases in Gauteng over the past five years.

Speaking at the release of the State of Ethics, Integrity Management and Fighting Corruption in the province, as well as the bi-annual report by the Provincial Advisory Council, Makhura said the investigative capability of government needed to be strengthened.

"When prevention has failed and things have really [happened] that you couldn’t detect in time, you have to investigate. When you investigate, you want to determine what went wrong. Sometimes you use audits, tells you witness of the system, controlled environment, what can easily be breached, and then when you have investigated, you must act."

Makhura gave progress on investigations by the SIU of which three came from the Health Department, while other departments - such as the departments Human Settlements, Roads and Transports, Arts and Culture, among others - had one each.