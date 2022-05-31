Potential contamination of Senzo Meyiwa murder scene was considered, court hears

Forensic police officer Thabo Mosia was back on the witness stand, testifying in the trial into the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

JOHANNESBURG - New evidence presented in the Pretoria High Court has shown how the police did in fact consider potential contamination of the scene where Senzo Meyiwa was murdered.

Meyiwa was shot and killed at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

Initially, Mosia had told the court that he did believe that the scene could have been contaminated before or during the time that he was called to the scene on the night Meyiwa was killed.

But on Tuesday morning, he read a statement that he wrote four years after the crime, where he stated how the scene may have been compromised when items were collected and taken for processing.