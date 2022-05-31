Parts of eThekwini experiencing water supply problems following floods

Supply has been interrupted at the Durban Heights treatment works, which saw its pump destroyed by the recent floods.

DURBAN - Various parts of eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal are experiencing water supply problems.

Most of the central, south, north and inner west regions are without water.

But the city said that the problem was being attended to.

Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “We apologise for the inconvenience. This is a situation that is not a result of the city’s making. We are very optimistic that Umgeni Water is going to work tirelessly in ensuring that water is restored with speed.”