Parliament invites public to present evidence in Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry

Parliament's committee for the Section 194 enquiry earlier published a notice inviting the public to furnish evidence with Friday being the deadline.

CAPE TOWN - The public has less than three days to make submissions and provide evidence for or against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her impeachment inquiry.

Parliament's committee for the Section 194 inquiry earlier published a notice inviting the public to furnish evidence with Friday being the deadline.

The committee also published all relevant documents for the inquiry for the public.

The committee said any individual or organisation may, if necessary, be requested to provide evidence under oath before the committee in terms of applicable rules and procedures.

Last week, Mkhwebane outlined her reasons to President Cyril Ramaphosa on why she should not be suspended pending impeachment proceedings in Parliament.

In March, Ramaphosa wrote to Mkhwebane requesting her to submit reasons.

Mkhwebane is also challenging the inquiry and her suspension in the Western Cape High Court which has reserved judgment on the matter.