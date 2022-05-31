North West teacher shot and killed outside Rustenburg school

Police said the 45-year-old was sitting in her car outside the gate at the Rutanang Primary School in Geelhout Park when she was shot at point-blank range.

JOHANNESBURG - A North West teacher has been shot and killed outside a school in Rustenburg by two unknown assailants, who reportedly took nothing from her, before they made off on foot.

North West police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone said Provincial Commissioner Sello Kwena had mobilised the 72-hour activation plan to trace the two men.

He said the motive for the attack was unknown.

“Subsequent to summoning of the police and paramedics the teacher was declared dead. Investigations into the matter continue and no one has been arrested at this stage. Lieutenant-General Kwena expressed his shock over the callous act of gender-based violence. He also urged members of the community to work together with the police to ensure that the suspects are brought to book.”