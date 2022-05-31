New fuel prices announced for SA: Here they are

With a decision now taken on the fuel levy, the energy department has announced that the price of petrol 95 unleaded will rise by R2.33 a litre from midnight.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has announced adjustments to fuel prices that come into effect on 1 June. This follows the announcement that the fuel levy would be suspended for a further two months.

The price of petrol will rise by R2.33 for 95 and R2.43 for 93 from midnight on Tuesday.

The price of diesel will increase by R1.10 and R1.07 for the different grades.

Illuminating paraffin will increase by R1.56 from midnight.

This rise in petrol price comes from several international and local factors such as the crude oil price, the rand/dollar exchange rate and termination and removal of the demand side management levy.