NC police arrest 3 people in Danielskuil for possession of drugs worth R500k

Officers arrested three suspected drug dealers in Danielskuil on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Northern Cape police have uncovered drugs worth over R500,000.

Police spokesperson Olebogeng Tawana said that they uncovered large batches of dagga, crystal meth and tik.

“Cyrstal meth weighing 310 grams to the value of the R77,500 was found on the suspect with R1,600 cash believed to be the proceeds of the sales of the drugs.”