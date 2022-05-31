Mkhwebane exonerates Majodina of wrongdoing in PPE tender awarded to her son

ANC MP Mervin Dirks reported Majodina to Mkhwebane last month, accusing her of gross nepotism and disrespect of public office.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has exonerated the ANC's parliamentary chief whip Pemmy Majodina from wrongdoing in a matter involving a PPE tender awarded to her son in January last year.

Mkhwebane on Tuesday released a report on the matter.

She says Parliament is to blame.

Majodina's son, Mkhonto Wesizwe, secured a R52,500 tender to supply PPE thermometers to the ANC's constituency offices.

While the constituency offices receive funding from Parliament, Mkhwebane said the tender was part of an internal ANC matter.

"Our conclusion was that the affairs of the ANC do not fall within the scope of matters to be investigated by this office as contemplated under section 182(1) of the Constitution. It follows therefore that we make no findings against Ms Majodina," said Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane has, however, made adverse findings against Parliament, saying it delayed the implementation of control measures to regulate how political parties spend money that it allocated to them.