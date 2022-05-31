Mafe would have been granted bail with conditions, says judge

Two of the three judges who heard arguments in Mafe's application to appeal his bail denial, agreed that he should stay behind bars.

CAPE TOWN - One of the judges presiding over alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe's application to appeal a bail denial said that he would have granted bail with conditions.

However, a full bench of the Western Cape High Court on Monday upheld a lower court's decision to deny bail.

Mafe was taken into custody in January following the blaze that destroyed Parliament's National Assembly Chamber.

Two of the three judges who heard arguments in Mafe's application to appeal his bail denial, agreed that he should stay behind bars.

Judge James Lekhuleni, however, said that following careful consideration of the arguments presented, he would've come to a different conclusion.

"I would have upheld your appeal and I would have directed that the accused be released on bail subject to setting bail conditions and that will be my dissenting judgment to the decision of the majority," Lekhuleni said.



Lekhuleni said that the reasons for the court's judgment would be forwarded to both the defence and the prosecution.

Defence attorney, Luvuyo Godla, has already indicated that they were prepared to appeal to the highest court in the land.