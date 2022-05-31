Local NGO looks to get rid of toy guns to tackle gun violence

CAPE TOWN - Gun Free South Africa is working to take toy guns out of the hands of young children.

The NGO currently runs programmes in Atlantis that has been dealing with high levels of gun violence.

The efforts also aim to reduce gun violence and create gun free zones.

The NGO's Monique Hansen said they had also noticed this rising trend in Atlantis, with children as young as two years old playing with toy guns.

“So, it’s not given that children who play with toy guns would go on to use real firearms. The problem is that we are living in a context of high levels of gun violence which kids see every day. So, the divide between fantasy and reality becomes much more insecure.”

It partnered with early childhood development centres in Atlantis to run education and awareness programmes with teachers, children and parents.

It involves tossing toy guns into a fire and in exchange children are handed an educational toy.