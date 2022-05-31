How to avoid car sale scams

Five tips to ensure you are not a victim of a car sale scam

It is easy to get caught up in the excitement of purchasing a car. But do not let that excitement allow you to make rushed or bad decisions. Becoming a statistic of car sale scams can be avoided!

Here are five useful tips to ensure you get the best car deal and avoid being scammed.

1. Avoiding scams

If a car is offered at a much cheaper price, ask yourself why? “If it looks too good to be true, it probably is”.

Make sure the seller has a valid address – start by searching for the address on Google Maps.



Make sure the seller's telephone number is valid – be wary of mobile phone numbers.



Keeping your own safety in mind, meet up with the seller and never buy without seeing and driving the car first.



2. Payment

Never send money overseas - it’s often the preferred method of a fraudulent seller acquiring money illegally. Only pay for the car when you physically collect it from the seller. Be wary of requests for upfront payments, private information, a false sense of urgency or requests to provide unnecessary details – this smells like a scam.

3. History check

It is important to make sure you conduct a history check on any car you’re interested in purchasing. It will tell you whether the vehicle is:

Recorded as stolen, written-off, or scrapped



Recorded as previously repaired by an insurer after an accident



Has outstanding finance or has been leased



It can also uncover mileage discrepancies and confirm registration details, the number of owners, the vehicle identification number (VIN) as well as other original details. This allows you to confirm details with the seller against the car’s paperwork



History checks are also available for bikes and vans



The benefit of buying a car from a reputable dealer is that they can provide you with a history check as standard practice.

4. Test drive the car

It’s important that you physically check the car and see the documentation. Never buy without seeing or driving the car first, preferably in daylight when it’s easier to spot damage. For your own safety, ask a friend to accompany you on the test drive and decide the test drive route beforehand.

5. Price

Always check the car’s market value by getting a valuation or comparing the price with other similar models advertised. If it’s being offered at a much cheaper price, ask yourself why.

6. [BONUS TIP] Paperwork

Ask the seller if you can see the original NATIS (registration document) and roadworthy certificate. Check that the VIN on these forms is the same as that on the car. This number is commonly found on the chassis or on the windscreen.

Also, ask to see the service history before handing over any money. Ensure all documents are the originals and not photocopies.

