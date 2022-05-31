Holomisa asks public protector to consider US evidence against Glencore

This came after the multi-national cooperation was fined $1.2 billion for bribery and violation of that country's Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

JOHANNESBURG - United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has written to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to consider approaching the United States government for evidence against mining giant Glencore.

This came after the multi-national cooperation was fined $1.2 billion for bribery and violation of that country's Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Holomisa said while South Africa was not specifically cited by the US' indictment against Glencore, chances that the company bribed officials and engaged in corrupt activities in South Africa as well were high.

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe previously alleged before the state capture commission that Glencore used its political influence through former shareholder President Cyril Ramaphosa for its benefit and to disadvantage the power utility.

It was reported that the US government cited seven African countries in its indictment against Glencore but it was not specific as to which these countries were.

Holomisa said it was important for South Africa to ascertain as to whether it formed part of these countries so that it could also pursue its own legal action against Glencore.

“We must also remember that this is the same Glencore which bought oil reserves in this country for a song. Perhaps, given their dirty track record, we might as well find out that there’s more to it.”

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters said it was not shocked by Glencore's admission of foreign bribery and market manipulation.

The EFF called on the South African Revenue Services to investigate all of Glencore's transactions since 2007 to date and use their capacity to follow every cent.