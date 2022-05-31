Go

Group against Shell’s seismic survey to protest outside court ahead of verdict

Hundreds of people take part in a protest against the plan by Dutch oil company Shell to conduct underwater seismic surveys along South Africa's east coast, at Muizenberg Beach, in Cape Town, on 5 December 2021. Picture: RODGER BOSCH/AFP
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Demonstrators will be making their presence felt at the High Court in Gqeberha over the next few days.

That's where a legal challenge is being heard against Shell's contentious seismic survey project along parts of the Wild Coast.

In December, the High Court in Makhanda granted an urgent interdict halting further seismic exploration by the fuel-producing giant.

NGO Natural Justice attorney, Melissa Groenink-Groves said: "A victory will help us reaffirm the rule of law that we protect communities’ socio-economic cultural rights, and we reaffirm people’s rights to public participation and consultation which is meaningful and context-specific."

Some communities in the region said that they were never consulted over the seismic blasting for oil and gas reserves.

