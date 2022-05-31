Gauteng Health Dept to prioritise the filling of critical posts at hospitals

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi said that following demonstrations at the Chris Baragwanath and Helen Joseph hospitals, the department had adopted a new approach to retaining the affected staff.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department said that it would use its R59.4 billion budget allocation to continue to prioritise the filling of critical posts and that includes the R1.1 billion meant to fill the COVID-19 response posts, which are 50% less than the previous year.

“We then decided to have an approach for all the academic hospitals and the tertiary hospitals. We then said the four plus three must retain their staff 100% and then the cluster heads will then have to meet with the districts and primary healthcare facilities into checking the workload and whether there is a need to decentralise some of the services,” the MEC said.

Mokgethi explained that the money was not an additional allocation to what was earlier pronounced by the finance MEC.

She said that they encouraged healthcare workers who were on the COVID-19 contracts to apply for the newly advertised posts in the department.