Fuel levy suspended for two months, ending 3 August

JOHANNESBURG - The fuel levy is being suspended for a further two months but with different amounts per month.

The finance minister has submitted a letter to the speaker of the National Assembly, requesting the tabling of a two-month proposal for the extension of the reduction in the general fuel levy.

This will take the form of a continuation of the relief of R1.50 per litre for the first month.

And then there will be a downward adjustment to the relief for the second month to 75c per litre.

The temporary relief will be withdrawn from 3 August.

