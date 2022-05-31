Defence in Meyiwa trial accuses witness of covering up for police blunders

The state's forensic detective, Sergeant Thabo Mosia testified in the Pretoria High Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has accused a state witness of being evasive and seeking to cover up for police blunders.

Five men are standing trial for the 2014 murder of the then-Bafana Bafana captain.

He was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

While on the stand last month Mosia told the court that after he was called by Brigadier Philani Ndlovu, he went to the Vosloorus Police Station where he was given the address of where Meyiwa was shot.

He said he went to the police station while on the way to the Botshelong Hospital where Meyiwa died.

Teffo asked why Mosia needed to stop at the police station.

“Because I was aware that there was a crime scene where the person was shot, My Lord, and Botshelong is where the person was taken to after [they were] shot. They are trying to want to cover the blunders that happened.”

In his statement written in 2019, over four years after Meyiwa was killed, Mosia conceded that the delays that he experienced on that night, including Ndlovu’s failure to provide an address of the crime scene, may have compromised the crime scene.

This after he vehemently denied the potential of any contamination last month.