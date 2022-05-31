DA calls on govt to scrap general fuel levy completely

Petrol and diesel are expected to increase from Wednesday with petrol reaching an unprecedented R25 a litre.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that government should scrap the general fuel levy completely to ease the impact of the record fuel price increases on motorists.

It also looks like there is no relief in sight for motorists and government hasn’t indicated any interventions.

DA mineral resources and energy spokesperson Kevin Mileham said scrap the general fuel levy completely.

“That’s about R3.93c per litre. The reason why we say scrap that completely is because that general fuel levy goes into the national revenue fund and gets used to fund anything that government does from buying a flagpole for R22 million to a R50 million donation to Cuba,” Mileham said.

Meanwhile, the DA said that it would protest in seven provinces across the country on Tuesday against the pending fuel price hike and to reject the government’s abuse of fuel prices.