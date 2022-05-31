CT woman describes terror at alleged abduction attempt by e-hailing driver

A Cape Town woman who jumped out of a moving e-hailing taxi, fearing she was being abducted, says she refuses to become a statistic.

Last week, Milleston Sass (25) and her friend were travelling from Bishop Lavis to her home in Elsies River.

Sass is a photographer who relies on e-hailing transport to do her job. But after the near abduction she's fearful, traumatised, and reluctant to use such services in future.

This comes amid concern around abductions considering the disappearance Shireen Essop whose car was found abandoned earlier this month.

GROWING SUSPICIONS

Sass said her e-hailing driver had taken several detours during the trip, claiming he wanted to get to a filling station.

She grew suspicious when she noticed the driver was not using the e-hailing service's app on his phone and she saw him texting while holding his phone under the steering wheel.

Sass then messaged her friend sitting next to her, warning her something was wrong and they should immediately left the vehicle.

Sass jumped first narrowly missing an oncoming vehicle before hitting her head and suffering a seizure.

Her friend jumped out of the speeding vehicle a few metres further and injured her ankle.

NO REPORTS OF INCIDENT

Bolt told Eyewitness News it's not received any reports of the incident via the app or email.

The e-hailing service has however suspended the driver as a precautionary measure pending further investigation.

Bolt says its safety team has arranged to call one of the women on Tuesday, adding the ride was hailed by a friend of the two women and was not on either of their Bolt profiles.