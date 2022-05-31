Convicted killer Nomia Ndlovu returns to court over plot to kill cop colleagues

Ndlovu is serving six life terms for orchestrating the murders of her relatives in order to cash in on insurance money. The former cop now has two new court cases against her.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu is expected back in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning where she faces charges related to a plot to kill her police colleagues.

The case against the former police officer was postponed last week after a warrant of arrest was issued for her co-accused.

Ndlovu now stands accused of conspiring to kill the men behind her arrest, Sergeant Keshi Mabunda and Colonel Nthipe Boloka, who was also her station commander at the Tembisa Police Station where she had been working as a constable.

During the trial where Ndlovu was convicted for the murders of her relatives, the court heard that following her arrest in 2018, she hatched a plan to kill Mabunda from behind bars.

Meanwhile, Ndlovu has a second case against her which relates to her alleged involvement in the plot to kill her former colleague’s husband, Justice Mudau.

The court granted a postponement in that matter due to Ndlovu’s co-accused, Nomsa Mudau, being heavily pregnant at the time.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for a third accused.