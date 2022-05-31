Cash-strapped South Africans worried about knock-on effect of fuel price hike

Pump prices will be adjusted at midnight, further eating into household budgets already accomodating higher food and electricity prices.

CAPE TOWN - A record fuel price hike will hit the finances of South Africans already battling the ever-rising cost of living.

Pump prices will be adjusted at midnight, further eating into household budgets already accomodating higher food and electricity prices.

Parkwood resident Chad Crowley is an intern at a textile manufacturing company in Diep River and travels to work by taxi.

He's married with two children and admits, financially it's a struggle.

"Right now, the transport is eating my paycheck because I have to make use of public transport and if it's going to increase, it's going to mean less food at home, less on electricity, less on nappied and things like that," Crowley said.

Mitchells Plain resident Natasha Gertze studies part-time and is also feeling the financial burden.

"Everything else is on the increase except the wages so why is government not focusing on wage increases and then make it affordable for the people to be able to afford the other increases but no, the salaries are on the same level and all the other things that are basic necessities are on the increase," Gertze said.

They are both hopeful things will turn around sooner rather than later.