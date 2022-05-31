Black women bear the brunt of SA’s unemployment crisis

The country’s unemployment crisis continues to take a great toll on black women with 40.6% without jobs in the first quarter of the year.

JOHANNESBURG - The country’s unemployment crisis continues to take a great toll on black women with 40.6% without jobs in the first quarter of the year.

And this reality becomes a double whammy for young black women who then contribute to the majority groups, among the 34.5% of people who are jobless according to the official definition of unemployment.

Stats SA released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey on Tuesday, which broke down the demographics of the collective of 11.7 million unemployed South Africans when including the expanded definition of unemployment.

LOOKING FOR A YEAR

Boitshoko Moses (25), a black female graduate, says she has been searching for work for over a year.

She describes the process as an emotional rollercoaster as she knows her applications for jobs are among hundreds of other aspirant workers who may have been on the market for even longer than her.

“It makes me feel defeated because it feels as though whatever it is that unemployed graduates, especially the black ones, are going to have to work extra hard to secure their spots because already we are marginalised. The process really gets frustrating.”

VULNERABLE TO LABOUR MARKETS

In explaining the problem, Statistician General Risenga Malukele said, “Black African women remain vulnerable to labour markets because their unemployment rate is sitting at 40.6% and when you look at that unemployment rate versus the national one at 34.5% - they are a few percentage points higher.”

While Moses is part of two vulnerable demographics, she also falls into the pool of the most advantaged job seekers – graduates.

Only 2.8% of the unemployed during the first quarter of the year were graduates.

And she has thoughts on where the country is going wrong.

“I would like for people in high people to try their level best to fight corruption because we are here now, in this position because of corruption.”