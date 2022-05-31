BCUC, Urban Village, Brenda Mtambo and Aza headline Fête de la Musique

“Well first and foremost we are fans of what the festival represents in making music free for all. This public intervention is educational for crowds that don't usually make it to venues to get see live performances, We've been fans of what it did in the past years, even at its early stages being a street carnival in the streets of Melville. This is also in good faith with the IFAS - Institut Français d'Afrique du Sud - as they have pivotal in assisting we have our recent French Tour,” said Urban Village on their return to the festival’s stage.

Urban Village has made big strides to illuminate the black experience through music.

Brenda Mtambo is another headliner act. She’s new to Fête de la Musique but not to the South African music scene with her magnetic Afro-Soul oeuvre and heartfelt performances.

“I agreed to perform mainly because of the initiates it brings, the cultural exchange that it offers and the new market that it will offer me. I love the whole initiative and I have been wanting to do it for so long. The exposure is phenomenal,” Mtambo said.

Mtambo has done backing vocals for a host of South Africans including Hugh Masekela, Sibongile Khumalo, Judith Sephuma, Lira, Thandiswa Mazwai and Jonas Gwangwa. She was also part of Joyous Celebration gospel ensemble.

“I want to leave the audience with hope, the past two years have been heavy on a lot of people and hope is what we all need. My shows are that revival of hope and ignite fire interns of heritage and who we are as a nation,” said Brenda Mtambo.

Award-winning multi-instrumentalist and composer, Azah, will use his musical range and diversity as a tool to spread love and consciousness among his audiences.