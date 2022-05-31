BCUC, Urban Village, Brenda Mtambo and Aza headline Fête de la Musique
The French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) has once again partnered with TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa and Newtown Junction to bring the Fête de la Musique (FDLM) back for its 11th year with a line-up that will keep you warm this winter.
JOHANNESBURG – “I wish that the audience could experience a memorable sonic healing, the feeling of being proud and free, to connect to their identities, spirituality and most of all self-love through my music,” said Azah to Eyewitness News.
The French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) has once again partnered with TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa and Newtown Junction to bring the Fête de la Musique (FDLM) back for its 11th year with a line-up that will keep you warm this winter.
Eyewitness News spoke to festival headliners BCUC, Urban Village, Brenda Mtambo and Azah ahead of the Fête de la Musique on 18 June 2022.
We have once again partnered with @TotalEnergiesza & Newtown Junction to bring the @JoburgFDLM back for its 11th year!Fte de la Musique (@JoburgFDLM) May 24, 2022
Headlining the festival on Sat. 18 June 2022 are @BCUCband, @UrbanVillageFam, @BrendaMtambo
& @AZAHBRAND!More acts will be announced soon. [1/2] pic.twitter.com/huDC4VuqJW
“What we want them to remember is to live by passion, to do what you love, what you do. Our performances are acts of passion and take home the synergy, the transference of good and positive energy and vibration,” said Urban Village.
Taking place across four different venues simultaneously around Johannesburg and Soweto on 18 June, this free-for-all music festival is back in full swing after two years of COVID-related disruption, aiming to amplify the power of live music and take over the city with unique sounds and celebration.
“We would love the people to remember how they felt when the music met their mind, body and souls,” said BCUC.
Tales from an African Lounge presents BCUC - Isivunguvungu https://t.co/JoB5vXHgTx via @YouTubeThe Healing (@BCUCband) February 2, 2022
new BCUC Isivunguvungu (sans Sol Williams) dig in and share with your loved ones.
The explosive Afro-Psychedelic band returns to the Fête de la Musique stage before heading off to Paris to kick off their European tour.
BCUC and France have developed a strong connection over the years with BCUC first performing at Fête de la Musique in 2015 in Johannesburg as an application entry winner and later performing at the Transmusicales Festival in Rennes, France in late 2016.
“It was not even something that we had to think about twice. We always considered ourselves as a French band based in South Africa. France has been so good to us - from our show at Trans Musicales, the whole country embraced us and became home. So we really did not need convincing on this one,” said BCUC about coming back for another Fête de la Musique performance.
The festival is happening at Newtown Junction, Victoria Yards, Native Rebels & the Alliance Franaise of Johannesburg with media partner, France 24.Fte de la Musique (@JoburgFDLM) May 24, 2022
Free entry; Covid-19 protocols apply.
Will you be there? Click here https://t.co/0OayuTYPIl to make your mark!#FDLMJHB [2/2]