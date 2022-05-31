How the funereal service app 'Sendoff' makes covering funeral expenses easier

Lester Kiewit speaks to Sendoff CEO Zolani Matebese to find out more.

If there is anything that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us, it's that preparing in advance for the potential funeral for yourself and loved ones has never been more important with mortality rates increasing from an estimated 550 000 to 800 000 people per year since the beginning of the pandemic.

Though many who are working might have funeral policies or are a part of a burial society, the hefty fees for a funeral often exceed whatever cover you might be prepping for.

So is crowdfunding the best alternative for those who want to make sure costs are covered?

It looks like it. Funerals have never been more expensive with the average casket costing R20 000 alone across a cover of maybe R10 000 - R35 000 with funeral costs going up by an estimated 8% per year.

It may be tempting to crowdfund through work and familial societies, but this often comes with inconveniences that range from having to source from multiple banks to people not pulling their weight - which is where Sendoff comes into play.

Described as "Uber black for funerals," Sendoff is a South African application that offers users the world's first full-service funeral arrangement app.

Through the digitalisation of funeral arrangements, the app helps you fully arrange a funeral from picking out flowers to arranging where your loved one will be picked off. It also comes with a nifty checklist so you don't forget anything.

The platform will also allow users to crowd-fund by receiving contributions from people digitally that will go towards covering some of the funeral costs you might still need soon.

This is great because the last thing you want to deal with after a death of a loved one is scurrying around distressed trying to gather the required funding needed for a decent send-off (pun maybe intended) for your loved ones, especially with the pressure of familial and cultural obligations.

The app is free to download for iOS and Android users on the App Store and Google Play respectively.

Essentially, what happens is we create this mobile money wallet, which is an extended mobile money wallet with a fairly high limit and higher transaction limits, etc., and we do that through an Application Programming Interface with the bank and that runs through Sendoff. Zolani Matebese, CEO - Sendoff

