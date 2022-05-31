7.9 million unemployed despite overall decline in joblessness, QLFS results show

The official unemployment rate decreased by point-8 of a percentage point from 35.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 34.5%. Q1 OF 2022

JOHANNESBURG - The Quarterly Labour Force Survey has shown there were more than 7.9-million unemployed people in South Africa during the first quarter of 2022 despite an overall decline in the joblessness rates.

This means, the number of unemployed persons decreased by about 60,000.

The official unemployment rate decreased by 0.8 of a percentage point from 35.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 34.5%.

Meanwhile, the expanded definition also saw a 0.7% decline with more discouraged workers going out to the market, bringing that rate to 45%.

Despite the slight decline the unemployment crisis continues to affect millions of people and economists and government agree that it will not go away overnight.

22.8 million people make up the country's labour force but only 14.9 million people were employed in the first quarter of the year.

Stats SA says 370,000 more people were employed in the first quarter than in the fourth quarter.

The increases in employment were recorded in community and social services, manufacturing and trade.

Statistician General Risenga Maluleke said, "We have gained 281,000 jobs in community and social services, 263,000 in manufacturing and in trade we gained 98,000 jobs, those were the biggest gains.’’