2 CT women recall escape after alleged abduction attempt by e-hailing driver

The man allegedly tried to abduct the two last week between Bishop Lavis and Elsies River.

CAPE TOWN - Two Cape Town women have had a narrow escape at the hands of an e-hailing cab driver.

Milleston Sass said that she and her friend became suspicious when the driver took several detours during their trip, claiming that he wanted to get to a filling station.

Sass grew even more nervous when she noticed the man wasn't using the e-hailing service's app on his phone.

She said that she saw him texting while holding his phone under the steering wheel.

"I sent my friend a message while she was sitting next to me and i told her she shouldn't panic but I'm going to open the door and I'm going to jump and that she should do the same because we missed our turn a long time ago because I explained to him where we should turn down. The moment I opened my door, he sped up," Sass explained.

Sass said that as she jumped out of the vehicle, an oncoming vehicle narrowly missed her.

The woman hit her head and suffered a seizure.

Milleston Sass points out the head wound she sustained when she jumped out of the vehicle. Picture Supplied

Her friend jumped out of the speeding vehicle several meters away, hurting her ankle.

"She said that he just sped on and she just prayed and then she opened her door and she jumped out on the right-hand side and she ran towards me before I went into a fit and she saw the blood running down my head and that's when I passed out," Sass said.

Sass, a photographer, relies on e-hailing transport to do her job.

But she said that she was now traumatised and would not be catching a cab any time soon.