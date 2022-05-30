Mafe's defence objects to his incarceration as bail dismissal challenge begins

In front of a full bench of the Western Cape High Court, defence lawyer Dali Mpofu is again challenging the grounds on which a lower court dismissed Mafe’s bid for bail in February.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe’s defence has stressed that the State’s evidence against the accused will be tested once the matter goes on trial.

Two judges who heard the initial application appeal last month came to a split decision on the outcome.

Mafe is launching another bid for freedom in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

He was not present at the court sitting.

Mpofu has questioned how the State can argue that the accused confessed to the crime, while at the same time having him declared mentally unfit.

Mpofu has again objected to his client's lengthy incarceration.

Mafe was arrested on 2 January, the sole accused in connection with a fire that gutted Parliament’s National Assembly building and destroyed sections of the Old Assembly Chamber.