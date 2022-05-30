With fuel price hike looming, Godongwana, Mantashe yet to announce interventions

The fuel price is expected to increase by about R3.81 per litre on Wednesday when the general fuel levy of R1.50 is added to the price, taking a litre of petrol to about R25.

CAPE TOWN - There may be some relief for consumers this week, with the possibility of fuel relief for South Africans, this as motorists brace for a record increase on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and his Mineral Resources and Energy counterpart, Gwede Mantashe, are yet to signal an intervention with less than two days before the increase.

Last week, Minister in the Presidency MOndli Gungubele said that another intervention was being considered by Godongwana and Mantashe.

He said that any relief on the fuel levy for motorists would be announced by them like they did in March.

Eyewitness News also understands that the two ministers have met to discuss the matter.

But Democratic Alliance (DA) mineral resources and energy spokesperson Kevin Mileham said that there was no indication yet that there would be an intervention and motorists could expect record increases unless something was done urgently.

"Honestly, Gwede Mantashe and Enoch Godongwana have been sitting on their hands for the last two months knowing that the subsidy on the fuel levy was coming to an end at the end of May. They’ve done absolutely nothing and now the situation is urgent," Mileham said.

The DA said that the ministers should extend the temporary relief on the fuel levy and better still, scrap the fuel levy entirely, saving about R3.93 per litre.