What should you do if you witness a crime?

Keely Goodall | Pippa Hudson spoke to attorney and director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys William Booth about what you should do if you witness a crime.

If you have ever witnessed a crime, whether it be a fender bender or a more serious violent offence, you may have wondered what your obligations are.

According to Booth, there is no blanket law mandating that you report a crime but there are obligations set out by individual pieces of legislation.

There is no general law obliging someone to go and report a crime, but one must remember that there is certain legislation that places obligations or duties on certain people. William Booth, Attorney and director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys

An example of this would be that a social worker is obligated by the Children’s Act to report any suspected sexual offences in a case they are investigating.

Despite there not always being a legal obligation, some people may feel a moral obligation to report a crime but be put off by the risk of spending days in court, especially with the backlog in cases created by COVID-19.

While this may be inconvenient, people should not avoid reporting crimes because reporting crimes is the best way to ensure that they stop happening.

