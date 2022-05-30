WC authorities probing cause of fire at Vredendal Hospital

The provincial health department said that staff and patients had been temporarily evacuated when a fire broke out at the facility during the early hours of Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape authorities are probing the cause of a blaze at Vredendal Hospital.

Patients who have been admitted in two wards, as well as those in the emergency centre, returned to the wards after it was declared safe for occupation by the fire and rescue services.

Health MEC spokesperson, Nomawethu Sobukwana, said that patients admitted in the hospital's Ward B had been moved to a newly renovated ward that was not affected by the fire.

"No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still being investigated. The transfer of patients to other facilities has not been necessary at this point. Should patients need transfers to other facilities due to the fire and loss of berths, the families of these patients will be contacted by the hospital management."



Sobukwana said that residents of the Mtzikama sub-district in need of emergency medical care could still go to the hospital for assistance.

"The emergency centre has not been affected by the fire and normal emergency services will continue. The Western Cape minister for health and Wellness Nomafrench Mbombo will visit the hospital on Wednesday to assess the extent of the fire and the damages."