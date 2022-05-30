Urban Mobility seeking to position itself as more than just a delivery company

The owner of the motorbike solutions company, Urban Mobility said he currently employs 11 people and reminds Eyewitness News that what makes this company different to Mr Delivery or Uber Eats is that they are more than just another delivery service.

JOHANNESBURG – The COVID-19 pandemic turned lives upside down and brought a lot of businesses to a halt.

A new World Bank economic analysis for South Africa finds that young entrepreneurs are one of the country’s best hopes of solving the jobs crisis, which has been worsened by the COVID-19 global pandemic in an environment of weakened economic growth.

“I am from a village in the North-West called Makapanstad. I learnt entrepreneurship from my grandmother who ran a kiosk at home,” said Gomolemo Motshwane.

Young business owner Gomolemo ‘Lemo’ Motshwane, saw COVID-19 as a golden opportunity to reshape his businesses to meet the sudden shift in consumer habits. With a surge of online shopping and home deliveries, Motshwane created a solution to provide training and licensing for people interested in becoming drivers for delivery services like Mr Delivery or Uber Eats.

“We have a presence throughout Gauteng. We do a lot of work in the metros due to the boom in online shopping. We also operate in townships where a number of entrepreneurs have started delivery businesses,” said Motshwane to Eyewitness News.

The 2021 ENGEN Pitch & Polish runner-up said he has made huge strides since being chosen as a wild card winner for the season. The increase in motorbike drivers has seen all divisions of his business working hand-in-hand to experience rapid growth.