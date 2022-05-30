ANC eThekwini demands justice for slain councillor candidate

A ward councillor and other suspects have been nabbed by police in connection with the murder of Siyabonga Mkhize and Mzukisi Nyanga in cato crest last year.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the eThekwini region is demanding justice for its slain members as yet another party member, linked to the killing of one of their own, is arrested.

Mkhize was a councillor candidate during last year’s local government election and was killed before election day.

The ANC in the region said it welcomed the arrest but wants justice to be served for the slain victims.

The ANC said it received reports of the party member whose been arrested in connection with the murder of Mkhize.

Regional spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize said the party wants justice.

‘‘The ANC notes the fact that there are natural laws of justice and there’s a principle of everyone presumed innocent until proven guilty but we call for justice for the fallen comrades and we call for justice in the instance of comrade Siyabonga Mkhize.’’

The ANC is calling on law enforcement agencies to be firm when dealing with political motivated murder cases in the province.