Team SA representing at 2022 Ifma Muaythai World Championships

JOHANNESBURG - Damian Collins, Lebohang Ramakoae, Given Msiza and Richard David Spagnolo from the South African Muaythai Federation are currently flying the South African flag high at the IFMA Muaythai World Championships 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The World Championships see Muaythai athletes from over 80 countries competing on the world stage and for some of the athletes from Team SA it’s their first time travelling and competing internationally.

Three of the South African athletes have made it through to the quarterfinals later this week.

Collins won his fight with a TKO in the first round on Saturday against Samar Sarkar from India, while Spagnolo defeated his opponent Alish Acharya from Nepal. Msiza progressed after his match against Jakhongir Muhammadi from Uzbekistan on Monday.

Ramakoae lost his bout on points against the previous World Championships Silver Medallist from Kazakhstan.

This tournament is important as it’s the first of a series of qualifying events for the World Combat Games happening in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia in 2023. Gold medallists in this event will automatically qualify for the World Combat Games.

The team is led by two-time World Muaythai Champion Ajarn Quention “The Dragon” Chong, the founder of the South African Muaythai Federation and IFMA board member from Cape Town, and head coach of the national team is Kru Lennert Swart, secretary of the South African Muaythai Federation and IFMA Athletes Commission Member from Johannesburg.

It's the first time the World Championships are taking place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and since the announcement made by the Olympic Committee at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 recognising Muaythai as an official Olympic sport.

The ultimate goal is to see Muaythai at the next Olympics, which will be hosted by Los Angeles in 2028.

The three South Africans will see their next bouts take place on Tuesday, 31 May in the quarter finals, it will be streamed live on YouTube on the United Arab Muaythai page.