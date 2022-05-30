Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in court on Monday

The trial of the five suspects accused of murdering the former Bafana Bafana captain took a month’s break after the first witness took the stand.

JOHANNESBURG - The country's attention will be back on the Pretoria High Court on Monday morning for the resumption of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Meyiwa was murdered almost eight years ago at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus.

It was just over a month ago when legal teams agreed to temporarily put the Meyiwa murder trial on hold as they paid attention to other ongoing matters they had been working on.

But none of those present in court could have imagined what would happened next, just moments after the month-long postponement was granted.

Advocate Malesela Teffo, who is representing four of the accused, was arrested for being in contempt of court by failing to appear in court as the accused in a separate common assault and trespassing matter.

After making a brief appearance on Friday, he will switch from the dock to the podium.

The first forensic policeman to arrive on the scene of the murder, sergeant Thabo Mosia has been on the witness stand and will return for further cross-examination on Monday morning.